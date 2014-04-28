Broich wins A-League's Johnny Warren medal

The German midfielder, 33, was acclaimed the A-League best player at the FFA's 2013/14 awards night at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney and was a clear winner with 506 votes ahead of closest rival James Troisi (290 votes) then followed by Luke Brattan (264 votes), Adam Taggart (243 votes) and Marcelo Carrusca (226 votes).

Adelaide United's Eugene Galekovic collected the Goalkeeper of the Year Award for the third time.



Newcastle Jets striker Adam Taggart picked up a double himself claiming the Young Footballer of the Year Award and the Golden Boot Award as the A-League top goal scorer.



Brisbane Roar Head Coach Mike Mulvey was Coach of the Year Award after guiding his team to the Premiers' Plate.

Melbourne Heart midfielder Orlando Engelaar received the Goal of the Year Award for his Round 24 long range effort against Central Coast Mariners.

Brisbane Roar picked up their fifth Fair Play Award for accruing the least number of yellow and red card points (54 points). It's the Roar's fourth consecutive win.

On a glittering night for the Roar, Tameka Butt doubled the delight by taking out the Westfield W-League's highest honour, the Julie Dolan Medal, and Brandon Borrello completed Brisbane Roar's hat-trick of the top awards by claiming the National Youth League Player of the Year Award.

A-LEAGUE AWARDS



Johnny Warren Medal (Player of the Year): Thomas Broich (Brisbane Roar)

Young Footballer of the Year: Adam Taggart (Newcastle Jets)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Eugene Galekovic (Adelaide United)

Golden Boot Award: Adam Taggart ,16 goals (Newcastle Jets)

Goal of the Year: Orlando Engelaar (Melbourne Heart,round 24 v Central Coast Mariners)

Coach of the Year: Mike Mulvey (Brisbane Roar)

Fair Play Award: Brisbane Roar

Referee of the Year: Peter Green

W-LEAGUE AWARDS



Julie Dolan Medal (Player of the Year ): Tameka Butt (Brisbane Roar)

Young Player of the Year: Stephanie Catley (Melbourne Victory)

Player's Player of the Year: Jessica Fishlock (Melbourne Victory)

Golden Glove (Goalkeeper of the Year): Melissa Barbieri (Adelaide United)

Golden Boot Award: Jodie Taylor (Sydney FC) 10 goals

Goal of the Year: Sally Shipard (for Canberra United, round 11 v Newcastle Jets)

Coach of the Year: Alen Stajcic (Sydney FC)

Fair Play Award: Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, Newcastle Jets FC

Referee of the Year: Casey Reibelt