Brood dismissed by Roda after winless run

Brood, who took over at the club in 2012 leaves the club 14th in the Dutch top flight following a 4-3 defeat to bottom side NEC on Saturday, having been two goals ahead after 12 minutes.

Roda have won only four times in the league this season and, while they advanced into the next round of the KNVB Beker in October with a 3-1 success over PSV, the club's board opted for a change.

In a statement on their club's official website, the Parkstad Limburg Stadion hierarchy explained they did not feel Brood would be able to turn results around.

"The management of Roda JC Kerkrade has today decided to terminate the contract with head coach Ruud Brood immediately," they said.

"The disappointing results, and the expectation that they will not improve in the short term with this formula, are the basis for this decision."

Roda are in KNVB Beker action on Wednesday when they host Eredivisie leaders Vitesse.