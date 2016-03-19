Brooks, Yedlin left off U.S. U-23 squad for pre-playoff camp

U.S. Under-23 national team coach Andi Herzog has named the 23-player squad that will prepare for the Olympic qualifying playoff against Colombia, with World Cup veterans John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin left off the initial roster.

The Americans, who missed out on claiming one of CONCACAF's two automatic berths to Rio in October, will travel to face Colombia on Friday before hosting the return leg in Frisco, Texas, four days later.

Jurgen Klinsmann will lead the senior men's national team in World Cup qualifiers against Guatemala on the same dates, forcing U.S. Soccer to decide which U-23 standouts will play for which squad. Although Brooks and Yedlin are seemingly being saved for the senior team, defender Matt Miazga and forward Jordan Morris have been assigned to the U-23s after appearing in World Cup qualifying in November.

The squad announced Saturday features nine players capped by the senior national team, including World Cup veteran Julian Green. Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Rangers midfielder Gedion Zelalem are absent because of injury concerns.

Herzog has not yet submitted the official 20-player roster for the two-leg playoff, leaving the door open for the likes of Brooks and Yedlin to join the squad.

The U.S. U-23 roster in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Cody Cropper (Milton Keynes Dons), Ethan Horvath (Molde), Zach Steffen (Freiburg)

DEFENDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Eric Miller (Colorado Rapids), Tim Parker (Vancouver Whitecaps), Desevio Payne (Groningen), Shane O'Neill (Cambridge United), Brandon Vincent (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas)

MIDFIELDERS: Fatai Alashe (San Jose Earthquakes), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Luis Gil (Queretaro), Julian Green (Bayern Munich), Emerson Hyndman (Fulham), Jerome Kiesewetter (Stuttgart), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Dillon Serna (Colorado Rapids), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Mario Rodriguez (Borussia Monchengladbach), Khiry Shelton (New York City FC)