Bruce: Davies will respond to being dropped

By his own admission, Davies this week spoke candidly about how his form this season has been "average" - and it prompted Bruce to take action at Goodison Park.

A tactical switch from Bruce saw Davies reduced to the role of spectator from the bench, but the Hull boss expects the 29-year-old to benefit from the break and be back to his best soon.

"I've been doing this [football management] a long time - 15 years - when you make a big decision to leave your captain out, yeah it's difficult," said Bruce.

"The reason why he's your captain is what he's done for you, how he is as a man and as a player.

"Unfortunately for Curtis, the harder he's been trying, the mistakes seem to follow him, so sometimes it does you the world of good and see if you can see the wood from the trees.

"He'll be back, he was exceptional last year."

The point against Everton lifted Hull out of the bottom three in the Premier League and ended a four-game losing streak.

Bruce added: "We needed a result and we needed to give everyone a lift because it's been difficult over the last month.

"I don't think I've really played the team in my mind which is the best team for one reason or another, but I'm still convinced we've got the squad to improve us from last year because we've got more depth and when you bring in players like [Stephen] Quinn, [David] Meyler, [Liam] Rosenior that shows you've got the depth to see us through.

"The one thing we did last year was beat the teams around us and the Premier League this year looks to me like it's already got a familiar look.

"The bottom eight, nine teams you'd expect to be the bottom eight-nine teams and our aim is to be at the top of that."