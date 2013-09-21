Bruce delighted with Aluko impact

The attacker's excellent volley sealed Hull's first away points since returning to the Premier League, with his side having twice hit back to equalise Loic Remy goals.

Hull manager Bruce's attacking outlook ultimately paid off with a win, leaving the former Sunderland boss delighted at St James' Park.

"I think what's pleased me most is the manner in which we played," Bruce said.

"We were a little bit bold, we played two strikers and were a little bit different and in the end it doesn't surprise me that we've come up here and won because we've got some good players, I hope they can keep their feet on the ground and enjoy it.

"The big thing with Sone is, physically-wise it's taken him a long time to get himself into physical condition.

"Sone did his Achilles last year in the Championship, he's gone under the radar a bit, but for me, and you can include (Wilfried) Zaha, he was the best player in the league last year up until Christmas.

"I hope he stays injury-free because you'd pay money to watch him, he's a really good little footballer and a delight to work with, too.

"He missed two or three against Manchester City and that's the big thing that's been levelled at us: 'Can we score enough?'

"We haven't got the resources where we can go buy someone to score us 20 goals a season in the Premier League, but we hope Danny (Graham) and Sone can go get us 12 or 15, which will keep us in the division."

Sunderland loanee Graham's scoreless run was stretched to 22 matches but Bruce was keen to praise the striker's overall performance, and believes that he will be a better player when he finally breaks the drought.

"He needs one," Bruce added. "But he's contributed to the team. Believe me, he'll be better when he comes through it, all good strikers have gone through it.

"Danny has got to stay with it, stay strong. He's worked hard and is in good condition, but we need him to score a goal."