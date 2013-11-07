Bruce fined by FA over Spurs spot-kick comments

Bruce, 52, was charged by the FA last month after he criticised referee Michael Oliver's decision to award Tottenham a penalty in Hull's 1-0 Premier League loss at White Hart Lane.

Ahmed Elmohamady was adjudged to have handled deliberately in the area, enabling Roberto Soldado to convert from 12 yards and seal the points for the hosts.

Bruce lamented his side's misfortune, describing the penalty as "a joke".

The former Wigan Athletic and Sunderland boss also questioned whether his team would have been awarded a spot-kick in the same situation.

Bruce, who declined to contest the charge, has now been punished for his remarks, with the FA determining he had breached the governing body's rules.

A statement on the FA website read: "Hull City manager Steve Bruce has been fined £10,000 and warned as to his future conduct for post-match media comments he made which breached FA Rules.

"The charge, which Bruce admitted, was that his comments made after Hull’s match at Tottenham Hotspur on 27 October 2013 called into question the integrity of the match referee, and/or implied that the match referee was motivated by bias; and/or brought the game into disrepute."