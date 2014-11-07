Bruce has sympathy for Burnley boss Dyche

The Lancashire side, who play host to Hull on Saturday, have found life tough on their Premier League return and are without a win in their first 10 games since gaining promotion.

Already five points adrift of safety, Burnley are in danger of being cast adrift at the bottom even at this early stage, with relegation something that Bruce is familiar with having suffered the drop from the top flight as manager of Birmingham City in 2005-06

"I know how difficult it is from previous experiences," said Bruce as he prepares for this weekend's trip to Turf Moor.

"I've been in the Premier League now for 10 years and it doesn't get any easier whether you're in the first or the 10th.

"When you're a club like Burnley or Hull, no disrespect to us, or [Bruce's former club] Wigan [Athletic] you know you're always going to be up against it. It's a real struggle."

Despite Burnley's troubles, Bruce knows his side will need to be at their very best to avoid handing Dyche's men their first win of the season.

On Dyche, the former Birmingham, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland manager said: "He's not let his chin go down, he's still full of life, full of energy and his team epitomises that.

"If we think we can just go up there and turn up and we're going to win it's not going to be the case, they've got a good spirit amongst them and they're trying hard to stay in the league."