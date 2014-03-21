Bruce: Long has nothing to prove against Albion

The Republic of Ireland striker made the move from the Midlands to the KC Stadium in January and has scored twice in seven starts, with signs starting to show of a productive front partnership with another new arrival, Nikica Jelavic.

With the two clubs set to meet this weekend in an important clash that will have significant implications on the battle to avoid the drop, Bruce waxed lyrical over his new striker.

"West Brom's loss has certainly been our gain," he told The Hull Daily Mail.

"I know how popular Shane was with West Brom supporters.

"I don't think he's got anything to prove to them. They know he's an honest lad who always gave his best there.

"We took advantage of him coming to the end of his contract. He's had a really good start to his life here and quickly made himself popular with our supporters.

"I'm sure he'll be wanting to do well again and score against his old club, that’s only natural, but I don’t think he’ll think he’s got anything to prove.

"It's not taken him long at all to settle here and that's because he's got a great work ethic.

"Supporters love to see ability but the one thing that every supporter has got in common, they want to see someone with desire and hunger.

"That’s the same up and down the country and Shane's got that in abundance."