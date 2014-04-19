Bruce pleads patience from frustrated Aluko

Aluko was left out Hull City's starting XI for last weekend's FA Cup semi-final with Sheffield United, but came off the bench at half-time to help turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-3 victory.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old revealed his frustrations at being selected among the substitutes at Wembley, and said his lack of opportunities had led him to consider his future at the club.

Far from being displeased at Aluko's comments, Bruce welcomed his desire to be involved, but warned that the Nigerian must bide his time after missing a large chunk of the season with an Achilles problem.

"If you're not playing and if you've got something about you, then of course you question it," he told The Hull Daily Mail.

"A player only thinks of one thing and that's himself. I was the same. If he's not happy he's not playing, then it's a good thing for me.

"I have to try and tell him he's not quite there. I've said 'you're going to have to be patient' because in my experience of anyone who's been out for six months, it'll take the same again to really get back to where you're at.

"Sone is a big part of what we're doing here, but I've not seen the real him until he came off the bench last weekend. He looked to have all his movement back and made a great impact.

"In my eyes Sone Aluko is a £6million player. Just because we paid that for (Nikica) Jelavic and (Shane) Long it doesn't mean he's out on his ear. We just need him to get fit and be Sone Aluko again."