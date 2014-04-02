Bruce pleased to see Boyd return from ban

Boyd was controversially banned after being adjudged to have spat at Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during Hull's 2-0 home defeat against Manuel Pellegrini's side last month.

The sanction forced the winger to miss the win over West Brom and defeats West Ham and Stoke City.

However, the Scot is now set to return for Saturday's visit of Swansea City and Bruce is confident that the 28-year-old will be eager to make an impression.

"George is fine. He was obviously disappointed at the time but he'll not let it get to him," Bruce told The Hull Daily Mail.

"The one thing about George is that he trains every day as if it's his last. You can't keep him down.

"He's an absolute joy to watch train and I'm sure he'll want to grab every chance that comes his way between now and the end of the season.

"There's places up for grabs from the team we've been playing so the motivation they all need is there," added Bruce.

"George had played the previous couple of games before his suspension and he's got that life and energy.

"With Robbie Brady being out (for the remainder of the season with a groin injury), he gives you that nice balance on the left-hand side. He's in contention for the FA Cup semi-final and for Saturday."