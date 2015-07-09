Bruce slams 'embarrassing' Norwich Brady bid

Steve Bruce has branded Norwich City's attempts to sign Robbie Brady as "embarrassing" after the Championship club rejected a £3million bid.

Brady is the latest player linked with a move away from Hull following relegation from the Premier League last season, Tom Ince having already departed for Derby County.

Norwich, who earned promotion via the play-offs in May, have recruited experienced Premier League midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu from West Brom and are keen to add Brady to Alex Neil's squad.

However, Bruce is in no mood to sell, especially given the bids tabled by Norwich for the Republic of Ireland international, who has made over 120 appearances for Hull.

"Norwich have come in with bids for Robbie Brady but I have to say they've been embarrassing," he told the Hull Daily Mail.

"The supporters should know the truth and Norwich came in two weeks ago with a bid of £2m, £2.5m and then £3m.

"That's ridiculous for someone who is 23, has played two years in the Premier League and has become a regular international.

"When we've just got almost twice that for Tom Ince. It doesn't make sense. We paid £2.75m for Robbie [to Manchester United] and that was three years ago.

"This can unsettle players, do this, that or the other, and it's all part of the game. But Robbie Brady will not be going for anywhere near that.

"If it happens, it happens but Norwich are nowhere near the figures we would even think about accepting at the moment."