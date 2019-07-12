Buddies sign son of Youri Djorkaeff

St Mirren have signed midfielder Oan Djorkaeff on a one-year deal following a successful trial.

The son of French World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff could make his debut in Sunday’s Betfred Cup encounter with Dunfermline if his international clearance comes through.

The 22-year-old has had spells with St Etienne, Evian, Montpellier and Nantes.

He told www.stmirren.com: “I feel very glad to be here and to start a new adventure with this club.

“The camp in Spain was amazing and we can see that we are starting to learn how to play with each other.

“I’m very excited to play and show the fans what I can do.

“I just want to help the team win and whatever I can do to help the team win I will do.”