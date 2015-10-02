Buffon Ballon d'Or omission blasted by agent

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's omission from the FIFA Ballon d'Or 59-man shortlist has been heavily criticised by his agent.

The official document is not due to be released until next week, but a leaked shortlist for the prestigious award emerged on Friday, with Buffon's name conspicuous by its absence.

Buffon enjoyed another superb season with Juve in 2014-15 as he helped the Turin club to the double of Serie A and Coppa Italia as well as the Champions League final.

The 37-year-old has already proven his value this campaign, producing an instrumental performance in their 2-1 Champions League win at Manchester City last month.

And Buffon's representative Silvano Martina told Tuttomercatoweb: "What he [Buffon] has done and is doing is plain for everyone to see.

"I don't know if he'd win, so it still doesn't have much meaning, but when you look at some of the names on there, the fact that Gianluigi isn't among them speaks for itself.

"If you can find a goalkeeper who did better that he did in all competitions last season then..."

Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper to win the honour, doing so in 1963.