Buffon bids farewell to Pirlo

Gianluigi Buffon has paid tribute to former team-mate Andrea Pirlo after the midfielder agreed a switch to MLS with New York City FC.

Pirlo's move to New York, where he will play alongside David Villa and Frank Lampard, was confirmed on Monday.

Buffon enjoyed a trophy-laden four years with the playmaker at Juve, lifting four league titles and the Coppa Italia last season, but chose to focus on Pirlo's impact off the pitch in a farewell message.

"They've used different words to tell you goodbye and wish you many other victories. I would like to use one word gathering the whole life we lived together - friend," Buffon posted on sportlobster.

"Good luck my friend. Good luck for your present and your future. Thank you for our past lives together. Thank you for the carefree hours spent together. Thank you for the tears of joy and sadness we cried, always supporting each other.

"Thank you for having taught me that sometimes in this sport people can make things, that most think impossible, become real.

"A friend is the most precious thing people can have, and the best thing people can be. I am sure about this first sentence and I live and hope for the second one."