Buffon hails Higuain courage

Gianluigi Buffon says new Juventus team-mate Gonzalo Higuain has shown great courage in making the move from Napoli.

Juventus shocked the Serie A with a €90million transfer, which took the league's top scorer to the league's top team, and Higuain has been the subject of intense displeasure from Napoli supporters.

But Buffon says the striker - who scored 36 league goals last season to set a new record for goals in a single Serie A campaign -showed character in making the controversial switch.

"I believe that a player who has the courage to make such a choice demonstrates a great personality," Buffon told Sky Sport Italia on Thursday.

"Someone like Higuain, who over three years at Napoli scored loads of goals, has the right to choose another destination."

"He can have an enormous impact on our squad," added Buffon.