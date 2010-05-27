Buffon keen to remain at revolutionised Juve

Juventus finished a lowly seventh in Serie A and former Sampdoria coach Del Neri, a big fan of 4-4-2, has been drafted in to resurrect the club's proud history of wingers following a damaging dabble with other formations last term.

Del Neri has also indicated that young Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio will be club captain, sidelining the experienced Alessandro Del Piero and Buffon, but the goalkeeper is unperturbed.

"I want to remain at Juve, for the project and the affection of the fans," Buffon told reporters at Italy's pre-World Cup training camp in the Alps.

"From here on, whoever arrives will have to spill blood. This year has been a disaster. Now though we must return to having players with the will to sacrifice, with the mentality of Juve."

Brazilian midfielders Diego and Felipe Melo endured horrid first seasons at the Turin club following big money moves and their lacklustre displays in a team without traditional Juve wingers contributed to Ciro Ferrara's sacking in January.

Alberto Zaccheroni took over as caretaker coach but results did not improve.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook