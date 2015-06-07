Buffon plans three more years at Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon plans to continue his career for at least three more years in a bid to achieve unfilled goals.

The Italy international was in fine form in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona, but he was powerless to stop Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar scoring in a 3-1 victory for the Spanish champions.

It marked disappointment at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, where Buffon had previously achieved World Cup glory with Italy in 2006.

Buffon has now lost two Champions League finals in his career and, despite being 37, he has no plans to give up on his ambition of winning Europe's premier competition.

"I want three more years at this level to reach a few more dreams," he told reporters.

"There was a moment, a 10-minute spell, when we thought we had the match in our hands and that's exactly when we lost it.

"It would have been an extraordinary result. We didn't manage to win, but not because we didn't. We gave everything we had.

"Barcelona are the best team in the world in my opinion, but we have proved that we could compete."