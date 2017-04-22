Buffon rested for Juventus-Genoa

Gianluigi Buffon has been left out of the Juventus squad for the Serie A leaders' home game against Genoa on Sunday.

Buffon has been rested after his exploits in the Champions League in midweek, when he kept a clean sheet in the face of a Barcelona barrage at Camp Nou to see Juve through to the semi-finals.

Neto is expected to take the gloves against Genoa in the absence of the 39-year-old goalkeeper, while Miralem Pjanic is not included as the Bosnian midfielder is suspended.

Juan Cuadrado features in Massimiliano Allegri's 24-man squad despite carrying an injury, while Claudio Marchisio returns after missing the Barca clash with a calf problem.

Juventus have an eight-point lead from Roma at the top of the Serie A table with six games to go as Allegri's men - who face Lazio in the final of the Coppa Italia on June 2 - aim to win the treble.