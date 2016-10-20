Buffon rules out club management after retirement

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has ruled out the possibility of going into a club coaching role once he retires - instead preferring the idea of a national team job.

The veteran has had a huge impact for Italy's senior international side, making 165 appearances since his debut as a 19-year-old in October 1997 and helping them to World Cup glory in 2006.

Buffon was made captain of the national side after the 2010 World Cup, holding the position ever since and now he has his eye on potentially becoming head coach when the 38-year-old eventually retires.

"Football has been my world for 32 years," Buffon told Corriere della Sera. "I had the good fortune to be like a worm on the inside, obtaining my knowledge.

"The pitch is the most beautiful part of the game; it gives you emotions which bring meaning to life. So I wouldn't like a role as [a club] coach, with the day-to-day nature of it.

"I wouldn't rule out a role as national coach; you'd still get the emotion of the pitch but with the time and the freedom to devote to other things."

When Buffon does finally hang up his gloves, he fully expects his current 17-year-old understudy Gianluigi Donnarumma to create "history" for Italy.

"Despite the age gap, Gigio is like a little brother to me," he added. "He's a special lad, very calm. I was completely different at his age.

"He's thoughtful, intelligent and has extraordinary quality. He has everything to make history in the role. We'll just have to wait 20 years to make conclusions."