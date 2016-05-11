Buffon targets 10th title after signing new Juventus deal

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has set his sights on winning his 10th Serie A title after signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2018.

The 38-year-old has lifted nine Scudetti since joining Juventus from Parma in 2001 – although two of those were later revoked following the Turin side's role in the Calciopoli scandal – but he remains hungry for more.

"We'll see what happens next season. We'll be starting in a very humble way next year as usual," Buffon said.

"It will be my 16th season with Juventus and it could be 10 Scudetti. These figures certainly stress the great continuity in our performance.

"Certainly, I want to reach the team targets and to further improve – these are the main goals."

The Italian has enjoyed plenty of success at domestic level, but has yet to lift the Champions League.

Juventus were beaten in the final by Barcelona last season, while Bayern Munich proved to be too strong this term after some unconvincing goalkeeping from Buffon in the decisive second leg and he has admitted he will not forget about his mistake easily.

"We have to improve in terms of pressure, character, concentration in some moments. That's what we can take from out matches against Bayern," he added.

"Assessing that defeat, I realised I made a huge mistake after the second goal, I really suffered from nerves from a mental point of view.

"That's a great disappointment. I'll have to cope with that for the next two years."

Buffon is widely regarded as one of the game''s greats, but he has never won the Ballon d'Or during a career that has also seen him claim a 2006 World Cup winner's medal.

However, the veteran is not overly bothered with the lack of individual recognition.

"I don't really feel any injustice over the Ballon d'Or," he continued.

"I'd say I've had a great career and I've been very close a couple of times, but if I don't get it it's probably because I haven't done enough. We can't just search for any other reason."