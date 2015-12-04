Buffon urges Juventus to keep pushing

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon urged the reigning Serie A champions to keep pushing for more after Friday's 2-0 win over Lazio.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have won five league games in a row following the triumph at the Stadio Olimpico, climbing to fifth place after a difficult start to the season.

Nevertheless, Buffon has made it clear that their position – still four points shy of the summit having played a game more – is not acceptable for Juventus.

He said: "We mustn't think about other teams. We're on the up but need to get our heads down and keep going. We won a difficult game which keeps us on track, but we have to remain humble and realise that fourth or fifth position still is not a good position for Juventus.

"We're on a good run of form but fifth place isn't enough for us. We need to keep pushing on.

"We have returned to winning ways because the true desire and love of the game has returned. We cannot accept that we are not the protagonists in Serie A. We deserve to be protagonists, because we have a lot of experience and personality.

"I don't know if there was one specific moment that got us back on track. There is no magic formula to start winning games."

Santiago Gentiletti's own goal and Paulo Dybala's stunning strike secured the points for the visitors.