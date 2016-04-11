Buffon welcomes Leicester to the Champions League

Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon paid tribute to Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City after the Premier League outfit qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

Leicester officially qualified for the Champions League after Sunday's 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light ensured they could finish no lower than fourth.

It will be the English club's first time in the Champions League, but they did make an appearance in its predecessor - the European Cup - in 1961-62.

Buffon, who played under Ranieri when the Italian manager was in charge of Juventus between 2007 and 2009, congratulated Leicester on their achievement.

The 38-year-old posted on his official Twitter account, saying: "#Leicester @lcfc is no more a fairy tale, now is reality. Welcome in Europe Mr. Claudio Ranieri!"