Buffon is world's best - Pogba
Gianluigi Buffon was lauded by Juventus star Paul Pogba after his heroics against AC Milan.
Juventus star Paul Pogba lauded Gianluigi Buffon as the world's best goalkeeper after his side's win over AC Milan.
Pogba scored a second-half winner as Juve extended their unbeaten Serie A run to 22 matches with a 2-1 victory at San Siro on Saturday.
But Juve were heavily indebted to 38-year-old Buffon, who made stunning double-saves in the each half.
His performance earned the praise of Pogba, who said: "Gigi is simply number one.
"He's the best in the business."
The win has Juve nine points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed Napoli have a game in hand.
Pogba warned his team-mates there was still work to be done as they eye a fifth-consecutive league title.
"We've not achieved anything yet. We still need to win more matches in order to lift the Scudetto," he said.
"We're already focused on the next game."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.