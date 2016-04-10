Buffon is world's best - Pogba

Juventus star Paul Pogba lauded Gianluigi Buffon as the world's best goalkeeper after his side's win over AC Milan.

Pogba scored a second-half winner as Juve extended their unbeaten Serie A run to 22 matches with a 2-1 victory at San Siro on Saturday.

But Juve were heavily indebted to 38-year-old Buffon, who made stunning double-saves in the each half.

His performance earned the praise of Pogba, who said: "Gigi is simply number one.

"He's the best in the business."

The win has Juve nine points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed Napoli have a game in hand.

Pogba warned his team-mates there was still work to be done as they eye a fifth-consecutive league title.

"We've not achieved anything yet. We still need to win more matches in order to lift the Scudetto," he said.

"We're already focused on the next game."