Building work resumes at Arena de Sao Paulo

The stadium, in the Itaquerao district of the city, is due to host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup next year, but suffered damage following the incident on Wednesday.

A large crane was due to put the final piece of the metal roof structure in place but collapsed and caused the fall of part of the stadium's east building.

Corinthians are set to play in the stadium when the World Cup finishes and a statement on the club's website confirmed the resumption of work at the site.

"Odebrecht Infrastructure and Sport Club Corinthians Paulista report (...) resumed activities at (the) construction site this Monday, December 2," the club said.

The statement confirmed that 30 per cent of the affected east building remains closed off to workers at the authorities' request.

Prayers were also held to honour those killed in last week's incident.