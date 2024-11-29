Bukayo Saka wears the most underrated football boot of 2024 - and they’re half-price for Black Friday

Bukayo Saka has been tearing up the Premier League and Champions League for Arsenal once more this season, and now his football boots - arguably one of the most underrated pairs on the market - have received a huge discount in the Black Friday sales.

Bukayo Saka's New Balance Furon V7+ Pro half-price

New Balance Furon V7+ Pro: at prodirectsport.com Speed? Check. Lightweight? Check. Great performance? Check. There's nothing the New Balance Furon V7+ Pro aren't capable of in the modern day football boot market. When there's a half-price discount as well, it really is a no-brainer this Black Friday...

Comfortably one of the best football boots for wingers, the New Balance Furon V7+ Pro is lightweight and offers great performance levels. The brand's Hypoknit material encases the upper and is soft, flexible and thin, helping provide a true one-to-one sensation between foot and ball.

While reviewing this boot, our expert tester Lolade Jinadu believes that the Furon V7+ Pro proves exactly why New Balance shouldn't be underrated going forward, with the American brand having created something truly capable of battling against the Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 and Adidas F50 Elite.

With the laces off-centred, there's an extremely large striking zone that helps with passing and shooting, while the soleplate offers great traction and is responsive underfoot.

Saka has been flying in these boots this season, too. He's already made eight assists and scored four goals in 11 Premier League games this term with the New Balance Furon V7+ Pro underfoot, highlighting just how capable they are when performance levels are right.

And, of course, there's a mega 50 per cent discount to take advantage of. There's only positives here!

