Bullets posted to Celtic boss
By app
LONDON - Packages containing bullets were posted to Celtic manager Neil Lennon and player Niall McGinn, the Scottish Premier League club said on Sunday.
The packages were posted in Northern Ireland and intercepted at a Royal Mail sorting office in County Antrim on Wednesday.
The club's website said: "It is now a police matter and the club has no further comment to make."
Lennon, a catholic like fellow Northern Irishman McGinn, was regularly the victim of sectarian abuse while playing for his country.
He was forced to withdraw from a match against Cyprus in 2002 after receiving death threats and subsequently retired from international football.
