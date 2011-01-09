Bullets posted to Celtic boss

The packages were posted in Northern Ireland and intercepted at a Royal Mail sorting office in County Antrim on Wednesday.

The club's website said: "It is now a police matter and the club has no further comment to make."

Lennon, a catholic like fellow Northern Irishman McGinn, was regularly the victim of sectarian abuse while playing for his country.

He was forced to withdraw from a match against Cyprus in 2002 after receiving death threats and subsequently retired from international football.