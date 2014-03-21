Bundesliga: Freiburg 3 Werder Bremen 1

Goals from Julian Schuster, Felix Klaus and Admir Mehmedi ensured Freiburg gained a top-flight success against Bremen at Mage Solar Stadion for the first time since 2001.

Bremen, who are coached by former Freiburg boss Robin Dutt, grabbed a consolation through Nils Petersen following an error from defender Matthias Ginter.

However, that mattered little as the hosts, 4-1 winners over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, secured a vital three points to move out of the relegation play-off place and up to 14th ahead of the weekend's fixtures.

The first half was lit up by Schuster's fantastic 15th-minute strike, which saw the midfielder send a dipping half-volley into the top-right corner from 25 yards.

Mehmedi then took centre stage as Freiburg assumed complete control after the interval.

The Swiss international laid on his side's second goal for Klaus in the 53rd minute, breaking clear down the left before pulling the ball back for his team-mate to side-foot home.

Things soon got worse for Bremen as Mehmedi got on the scoresheet six minutes later after an effort from Klaus had been blocked.

Aaron Hunt intercepted a wayward pass from Ginter before squaring for Petersen to reduce the deficit with 20 minutes remaining, but Freiburg held firm thereafter to claim a valuable win.