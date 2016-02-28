Bundesliga has missed Hoeness, claims former Bayern boss Hitzfeld

Former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld wants to see ex-president Uli Hoeness get back involved at the Allianz Arena once he leaves jail.

Hoeness was sentenced to three and a half years in jail in March 2014 after being found guilty on seven counts of tax evasion in which he defrauded authorities of a total of €27.2million.

However, the former West Germany international and long-serving Bayern board member is to be released halfway through his sentence on Monday after it was deemed he had little chance of reoffending.

The 64-year-old served as coach and later commercial manager for Bayern before assuming the presidency in 2009, but resigned shortly after being found guilty.

Hoeness has helped with the club's youth setup since being granted day release last year and is set to confirm his long-term plans in July.

"I am eager to see how it will turn out," Hitzfeld told Omnisport. "Whether he will be more active with the club, whether he will stay with the youth squad or if he returns to the club offices.

"I don't think he has decided yet. He wants to return to his home and think about it. He might then consult his colleagues about which future might be best for him. I would like to see him taking responsibility again.

"The Bundesliga is missing a guy like Uli Hoeness. He was always upfront with controversial statements, but he did a great job for Bayern Munich. He is responsible for their success and it would be nice to see him return.

"Uli Hoeness has been through a difficult time and it is normal that this affects his mood. But now that he can return home and to the offices it is ideal. That's how you return to your old self."

Former Switzerland coach Hitzfeld won five Bundesliga titles as well as the Champions League over two spells in Bavaria.