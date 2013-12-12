Bundesliga Preview: Bayern Munich v Hamburg

Manchester City came away from the Allianz Arena on Tuesday with all three points in the sides' final UEFA Champions League Group D clash, but the 3-2 scoreline was not enough to knock the Bavarians off top spot in the pool.

The loss will have been doubly galling for Pep Guardiola, having seen his side race into a two-goal lead in just 12 minutes.

Heading into the game, Bayern had won their previous 10 Champions League matches - a tournament record - and secured victories in each of their 19 fixtures at the Allianz.

They are 40 unbeaten in the Bundesliga, and had lost just twice previously in 2013 - to Arsenal in the Champions League in March and Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup in July.

And Guardiola's side will take confidence from their recent meetings with Hamburg having won the last three - including last term's 9-2 mauling in the corresponding fixture.

Attacker Thomas Muller believes the Manchester City defeat proved Bayern are not invincible - but challenged his colleagues to use it to inspire them to get back to winning was at the weekend.

"The normal human in all of us came to the surface," the Germany international said.

"We were too casual. We made a great start but let them back into it. We need to regain our utter desire to win."

Hamburg have not beaten Bayern away from home since April 2007, and their recent form has been patchy with three defeats in their last six outings.

Former Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk has overseen four wins from his 10 games in charge since replacing Thorsten Fink in September - only lifting the club from 15th to 13th in the process.

Despite their stagnating progress, former Bayern full-back Marcell Jansen is not prepared to head to Bavaria with damage limitation in mind.

He told Hamburg's official website: "Bayern follow a clear concept and will do the same against us. We all have to play to our limit and everyone in the team must defend well.

"As a player you have to believe in your chance, otherwise there is no point in going there. That is how we will be approaching the game."

First-choice goalkeeper Rene Adler is a doubt having struggled with an ankle injury in the week, while Ivo Ilicevic has also been missing due to personal reasons.

Captain Rafael van der Vaart returned to training on Tuesday, however, after recovering from an ankle injury and off-field issues.

Bayern will be without long-term absentees Arjen Robben, Holger Badstuber (both knee) and Bastian Schweinsteiger (ankle), but have been boosted by recent returns of Xherdan Shaqiri and Claudio Pizarro.