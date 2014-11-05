Bundesliga Preview: Dortmund face Gladbach

Jurgen Klopp's men are in the midst of a poor run in the league having lost their last five encounters.

The most frustrating defeat came at the weekend as Bayern Munich came from a goal behind to beat their biggest rivals.

Dortmund endured no such issues in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday when continuing their 100 per cent start to this European campaign with a 4-1 win over Galatasaray.

However, they will face a tough test on Sunday when a Monchengladbach side riding high in third make the trip.

Bayern, meanwhile, are aiming to keep up their unbeaten record at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The champions have enjoyed a typically dominant beginning to the season, winning seven and drawing three of the opening 10 encounters.

They showed their fighting spirit last weekend, too, as Robert Lewandowski cancelled out Marco Reus' opener for Dortmund.

Arjen Robben then completed the comeback, slotting home a penalty to secure the spoils for Pep Guardiola's side.

Wolfsburg, who sit level on points with Monchengladbach in second, are aiming to close the gap on the leaders by overcoming Hamburg in Sunday's other game.

Fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen head into their clash with Mainz on a high following Tuesday's impressive 2-1 Champions League win at Zenit.

Son Heung-min hit a double at Stadion Petrovskij to put Leverkusen in the driving seat to qualify from C.

Werder Bremen, currently sitting at the foot of the standings, face a crucial clash with 16th-placed Frieburg having edged to a 2-1 triumph at Mainz last time out.

Another of the league's struggling sides, Freiburg, entertain a Schalke outfit deprived of the services of the injured Julian Draxler, Hoffenheim will try to remain in the top four by overcoming Cologne, and Augsburg host Paderborn.

The 11th round of fixtures begins on Friday, when Hertha Berlin welcome Hannover.