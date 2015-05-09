Bundesliga Review: Bayern beaten again as Stuttgart boost survival hopes

Bayern Munich suffered their fourth straight defeat with a 1-0 home loss to Augsburg on Saturday on a day when Stuttgart considerably boosted their Bundesliga survival hopes.

After suffering a 3-0 UEFA Champions League semi-final loss to Barcelona on Wednesday, a much-changed Bayern side made a dreadful start to proceedings when goalkeeper Pepe Reina saw red after 12 minutes.

Reina bundled Raul Bobadilla over in the box and, although Paul Verhaegh hit the post with the subsequent spot-kick, Augsburg claimed all three points. Bobadilla tucked home a 71st-minute winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pass.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Stuttgart are now just a point shy of safety following a 2-0 win over Mainz.

Daniel Didavi put Stuttgart ahead as Mainz goalkeeper Loris Karius spilled his long-range drive in the 66th minute, with Filip Kostic then making sure of the points 12 minutes later.

Hannover were held to a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen that moves them out of the bottom two.

Michael Frontzeck's Hannover looked set to go two points clear of the relegation play-off spot when Lars Stindl put them ahead after 21 minutes, only for Zlatko Junuzovic to level 12 minutes from time.

Goals from Max Kruse, Patrick Herrmann and Ibrahima Traore sent Borussia Monchengladbach second with a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund stretched their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions with a 2-0 success against Hertha Berlin, Neven Subotic and Erik Durm on target for Jurgen Klopp's men, who now sit just two points outside the top six.

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Hoffenheim 3-1.