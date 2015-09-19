Bundesliga Review: Bayern march on with Dost at the double for Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich made it five wins from five in their Bundesliga title defence with a 3-0 victory at Darmstadt.

Arturo Vidal opened his Bundesliga account for the club with a rasping long-range effort in the 20th minute, although Dominik Stroh-Engel and Marcel Heller spurned chances to bring the hosts level before half-time.

Two goals in as many minutes from full-debutant Kingsley Coman and Sebastian Rode made the points safe for Bayern, who host last season's runners-up Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

A Bas Dost brace kept Dieter Hecking's men within four points of Bayern with a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

The Dutch striker broke the deadlock with his second touch after coming off the bench and netted a fifth of the season in all competitions with an 88th-minute penalty.

Borussia Monchengladbach remain pointless after five matches, a 63rd-minute header from Anthony Modeste giving Cologne a 1-0 victory in the Rhine derby.

Moritz Hartmann converted a stoppage-time penalty as Ingolstadt continued their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen, while the match between Hamburg and Eintracht Frankfurt ended goalless.