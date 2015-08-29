Bundesliga Review: Leverkusen no match for Muller-inspired Bayern, Frankfurt thump Stuttgart

Thomas Muller scored a brace on his 200th Bundesliga appearance as Bayern Munich comfortably dispatched Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The forward bagged his 75th league goal midway through the first half to put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead, before slotting home his second from the penalty spot after the interval after former Leverkusen man Arturo Vidal had been pushed in the area.

Bayern were awarded another penalty soon after but, unexpectedly, it was Arjen Robben - and not Muller - who stepped up to convert it as the champions continued their winning start.

Elsewhere, 10-man Stuttgart slumped to their third defeat in as many games as they were hammered 4-1 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Alexander Zorniger’s side had levelled after falling behind to an early own goal, but Frankfurt re-took their lead through Luc Castaignos on the stroke of half-time.

Stuttgart’s misery was compounded shortly after the restart when goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton was sent off, with Haris Seferovic converting the resulting penalty before Castaignos bagged a second late on.

Cologne maintained their unbeaten start to 2015-16 with superb comeback win over Hamburg, who had Emir Spahic sent off.

Philipp Hosieer brought the hosts level following Lewis Holtby’s first Hamburg goal, before Anthony Modeste fired in from the spot after he had been dragged down in the area by Spahic.

Yoshinori Muto was at the double as Mainz ran out 3-0 victors at home to Hannover – the 23-year-old’s first goals for the club helping them to a second-straight win.

Elsewhere, Augsburg's winless start to the season continued as they lost out 1-0 to Bavarian rivals Ingostadt at the WWK Arena, while Darmstadt and Hoffenheim finished 0-0.