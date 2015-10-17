Bundesliga Review: Record-breakers Bayern see off Werder, Schalke leave it late

Bayern Munich became the first team to win their opening nine games of a Bundesliga season as Thomas Muller ensured their remarkable start to 2015-16 continued with a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Reigning champions Bayern travelled to the Weserstadion looking to making it nine wins from nine to start their campaign, a feat never achieved in the Bundesliga's 52-year history.

And Muller - who had scored three times in Bayern's previous four encounters with Bremen - settled the match with his ninth goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

The Germany international converted at the second time of asking after receiving Thiago Alcantara's through-ball, with the goal marking Bayern's 100th goal of the calendar year and leaving them seven points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Schalke needed an injury-time goal from Max Meyer to see off 10-man Hertha Berlin 2-1 at the Veltins Arena.

The visitors were hindered early when Vedad Ibisevic was shown a straight red card in the 18th minute, and captain Benedikt Howedes headed home the opener from a Schalke corner nine minutes later.

Hertha fought back through Salomon Kalou's leveller in second half and it appeared as though Schalke would have to settle for a point until Meyer's later intervention.

Max Kruse scored a hat-trick as Wolfsburg recovered from surrendering a two-goal lead to defeat Hoffenheim 4-2.

In other matches, Darmstadt were 2-0 victors at Augsburg, while Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen played out a 0-0 draw.