Bundesliga Wrap: Fortune favours Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp's Dortmund side welcomed high-flyers Borussia Monchengladbach, who had yet to lose in the league, to Signal Iduna Park on the back of five straight league defeats, but a stroke of fortune saw them clinch a welcome 1-0 win.

Dortmund showed signs of the form that has seen them act as the most consistent challenger to Bayern Munich's domestic stronghold in recent years as they dominated for long periods of the game.

It appeared, though, that a combination of wastefulness in front of goal and a fine performance from Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer would deny them all three points.

However, the game swung in their favour in the 58th minute when World Cup winner Christoph Kramer inexplicably lobbed his own goalkeeper from near his own halfway line.

That proved enough for Dortmund to climb out of the relegation zone to 15th, while Gladbach stayed third despite losing for the first time in the league this season.

Second-placed Wolfsburg continued their purple patch as they defeated Hamburg 2-0 to stretch their winning league run to six matches.

Dieter Hecking's men moved ahead in the 27th minute when Ivica Olic turned home the rebound from Kevin De Bruyne's saved shot.

The second arrived just after the hour mark, De Bruyne once more involved with a superb assist for Aaron Hunt to complete a superb counter-attack.

Victory moved Wolfsburg three points clear of Gladbach as they took a grip on second spot.