Bundesliga Wrap: Wolves win another thriller

After sharing nine goals with Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month, second-placed Wolfsburg were again among the goals as they continued an impressive Bundesliga campaign.

An action-packed opening 20 minutes saw Zlatko Junuzovic and Franco Di Santo twice give Bremen the lead, only for Daniel Caligiuri and Maximilian Arnold to level things up.

A Vieirinha own goal saw Wolfsburg behind again before the break, but a rampant start to the second half killed off Bremen's hopes.

Two goals in three minutes from Bas Dost – taking his tally to 12 in his last seven starts – gave Wolfsburg the lead for the first time, before Caligiuri's second wrapped up an exhilarating encounter.

Borussia Monchengladbach occupy the final UEFA Champions League spot after restoring their four-point advantage with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Paderborn – a result that keeps the latter in the relegation play-off place.

Fabian Johnson's low shot in the 18th minute broke the deadlock for the hosts, the midfielder evading two challenges before firing home from the edge of the penalty area.

Victory was assured nine minutes from time when Patrick Herrmann – with the aid of a deflection – doubled Monchengladbach's advantage with a volley into the bottom corner.