Burke targeting title with RB Leipzig

Oliver Burke is adamant there is no reason why RB Leipzig cannot continue to defy the odds and win a historic Bundesliga title following an unbeaten start to the 2016-17 campaign.

Leipzig have taken well to life in the top flight with seven wins from their opening 10 matches, a record that sees them level with defending champions Bayern Munich at the top of the table on 24 points.

Burke, who made a surprise switch from Nottingham Forest for a reported £13million fee in August, has also settled well in Germany with a goal on his sole league start immediately endearing him to the club's supporters.

And the 19-year-old, who is on international duty with Scotland ahead of Friday's World Cup qualifier against England, is confident that Leipzig - promoted last season - have the quality in their ranks to maintain an unlikely title bid.

"It's an amazing feeling to be second in the Bundesliga at the moment and still doing so well and comfortably winning matches as well as a team. We are doing very well and it is great," he told Sky Sports News.

"Can we win the Bundesliga? Me personally, I believe we can, of course.

"But we can't think about that too much, we have to concentrate and go into each game and give 100 per cent and still keep working hard on the training field. But everybody strives for the top and everybody wants to win trophies, medals and stuff so why not?

"I want to win the Bundesliga and I want to win it with RB Leipzig. Why not? We have the players, the quality; we have a great team so there is no reason why we can't.

"For sure, it is a good shout to be in the Champions League but we take every game as it comes and we keep working hard and certainly we will get there with our hard work and dedication."