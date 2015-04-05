Burnley boss Dyche buoyed by Spurs draw

The Lancashire club could have moved out of the bottom three with a victory at Turf Moor, but neither side did enough to secure all three points.

Danny Ings shot straight at Michel Vorm after only four minutes and that proved to be the best chance in a drab encounter.

Dyche took heart from the manner in which his side kept Tottenham quiet, with 29-goal striker Harry Kane starved of service in his first game as Spurs captain, as Burnley moved back above QPR.

He said: "I thought we edged it overall and kept a very good side quiet. That's two clean sheets in three games and there's plenty of endeavour.

"I was really pleased the way the team went about it. That was a very motivated group of players who want to be in the Premier League.

"We're not disappointed. We've gone for the win and that's eight clean sheets for the season now, so there's clear progression."

Burnley have seven games remaining in their battle to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, starting with a home clash against in-form Arsenal next weekend.