Burnley complete record swoop for Hendrick

Burnley have bolstered their midfield options with the signing of Derby County midfielder Jeff Hendrick for a club-record fee.

Hendrick starred for the Republic of Ireland during Euro 2016 and moves to Turf Moor on a three-year contract after passing a medical earlier on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played 214 times for Derby since making his debut in April 2011, but he has opted to leave the Championship club for a shot in the Premier League.

"The Premier League was a big draw for me and it's where I aspire to be after the summer I've had," he told the club's official website.

"Burnley did so well last year going unbeaten for five months and how much they wanted me this summer was a real positive for me.

"I know there have been a number of bids and I was sitting there waiting for one to be accepted.

"I would have preferred it to happen earlier to and get to know your team-mates and coaching staff a bit more, but I am just thankful it's done now and I can go away with Ireland known my future is settled.

"It's a little weird signing for a club and not meeting everyone for more than a week, but I am really looking forward to getting back and training with the lads."

Manager Sean Dyche was delighted to finally get the midfielder having been linked with him throughout the transfer window, Hendrick the second signing to break Burnley's transfer record in this window following Steven Defour's arrival.

"After a protracted deal, we have got a main target of ours and we welcome Jeff to the club and hope he does well," said the Burnley boss.

"He is someone who can add to our strength in midfield and he's a player who is still learning and still developing and is someone who we think we can work for us now and in the future."