Burnley defender Reid announces retirement

Burnley defender Steven Reid has confirmed he will retire at the end of the Premier League season.

The former Republic of Ireland international's professional career has spanned 17 years and seen him make over 400 appearances for Millwall, Blackburn, QPR, West Brom, Burnley and his country.

He will bring his time in football to an end on Sunday when Burnley visit Aston Villa.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from professional football at the end of the 2014-15 season," Reid told Burnley's official website.

"The last 17 years have been incredible and I have been fortunate to have played for some great clubs at Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley, as well as representing Ireland and playing at the World Cup.

"Alongside the great memories there have also been the many lows of my well-documented injuries and I feel the time has now come to listen to my body."



