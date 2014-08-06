Burnley keeper Heaton glad to be back

Heaton was forced to sit out four of the Premier League new boys' pre-season friendly matches due to a minor calf strain.

The 28-year-old played the full 90 minutes against the La Liga side at Turf Moor and was delighted to be back in action as Sean Dyche's side prepare for life in the top flight.

“I’m 100 per cent now and I’ve been back in training for about a week so I’m really pleased,” Heaton told the club's official website.

“The injury was just a slight calf strain but you have to be careful with these things. It wasn’t anything serious, but you don’t want to rush back too soon."

Burnley kick-off their first season in the top flight since the 2009-10 campaign with a daunting home clash against Chelsea on Monday August 18.