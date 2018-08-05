Burnley pay club-record fee to sign Middlesbrough's Gibson
Defender Ben Gibson has become Burnley's first signing of the window and has joined for a joint club-record fee from Middlesbrough.
Burnley have made Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson their first signing of the transfer window in a deal that has equalled their club-record fee.
The 25-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor in a move that will reportedly cost the Clarets in the region of £15million, which Sean Dyche's side previously spent last summer to sign striker Chris Wood from Leeds United.
Gibson played in each of Middlesbrough's Premier League games during the 2016-17 season and stayed with his boyhood club when they were relegated out of the top flight.
He has represented England at Under-21 level and, though he is yet to win a senior cap, Gibson has been called up to the Three Lions' full squad.
The centre-back was at Turf Moor on Sunday to watch his new team's pre-season friendly with Espanyol.
Meet the new boy! August 5, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.