Burnley striker Gray apologises for homophobic tweets

Andre Gray has offered an "unreserved apology" for homophobic tweets he posted in 2012 that were shared on social media after the striker played a starring role in Burnley's 2-0 win over Liverpool.

Gray, Burnley's top scorer as they won the Championship title last season, created the opening goal for Sam Vokes at Turf Moor before opening his Premier League account with a well-taken second.

But his on-field contribution was quickly overshadowed after offensive social media posts made by the 25-year-old came to light.

Dating back to when Gray played for non-league side Hinckley United, one tweet read: "Is it me or are there gays everywhere? #Burn #Die #Makesmesick".

The tweets were deleted later on Saturday and Gray issued a statement on Twitter, pleading forgiveness and stating he was a changed person to the man he was four years ago.

"Firstly, I want to offer a sincere and unreserved apology to anybody I may have offended in relation to these tweets," the statement read.

"The tweets were posted four years ago when I was a completely different person to the man I am now.

"I was at a very different point in my life to back then - one that I've worked hard to move on from.

"Thankfully a lot has changed in my life since then. I have experience a lot over the past four years and have had to take responsibility for a number of things in my life, which has enabled me to mature and grow as a person since that time.

"I have a lot of regrets regarding a number of things I've done in the past and realise I have made some big mistakes, none more so than these tweets, but I would like to stress that I've worked incredibly hard to completely transform my life since that time."

The statement added: "To clarify, I do not hold the beliefs written in those tweets whatsoever. I can assure everybody that I am absolutely not homophobic and, as said previously, I can only apologise and ask for forgiveness to anyone I offended.

"Thankfully I am not the guy I was back then and will continue to work hard both on and off the pitch to become a better person."

Last month, Gray used Twitter to criticise two Burnley fans following allegations of racist abuse during a pre-season friendly at Bradford.

Following the incident, one of the men in question was given an indefinite ban from Burnley home and away matches by the club.