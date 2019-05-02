Burnley want ‘revenge’ against Everton – Taylor

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor has stressed the Clarets will be looking for revenge against Everton on Friday having endured the lowest point of their season in the last meeting.

Sean Dyche’s men were thrashed 5-1 by the Toffees at Turf Moor on Boxing Day, a result that left Burnley 18th in the Premier League with 12 points from 19 games.

Having accrued 28 more points since then, they head into Friday’s match at Goodison Park, their penultimate fixture of the season, lying 15th and with their survival guaranteed.

Taylor said: “We’re safe now but by no means will we be taking our foot off the gas.

“We want to go there and get revenge, and there’s no reason why we can’t feel like we can get something out of it.”

Burnley’s 1-0 loss to table-toppers Manchester City last time out ended a four-match unbeaten run, during which they had won three times and drawn 2-2 at Chelsea.

They face a ninth-placed Everton outfit who have defeated Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United in their last three home matches.

Taylor added: “We know the form they’ve been in – at home they’ve been very good, beaten a lot of top six teams.

“So it’s going to be tough. But we’ll go there and hopefully get a result. It’s another challenge for us but we’ll hopefully enjoy it.”

Looking back to the 5-1 defeat, the left-back said: “Just the manner of the defeat and the way everything went, the league table at that point, that was the lowest point – but in a good way it was a turning point.

“We knew things weren’t right. It wasn’t like us. We’d gone from being a good, solid defensive team to letting in five at home. We knew that wasn’t right and not like us and we knew things had to change and get back to how we know we can play.

“In 2019 our form has been right up there with the best in the league, so that’s credit to us and everyone at the club.

“We knew at Christmas if we didn’t change things we’d be looking at being relegated and no-one wanted that. It was in our own hands and we had to pull our fingers out to turn it around.

“It has been really good form, and that’s credit to everyone at this club. There was a lot of pressure on us at Christmas time and we’ve come through it with flying colours.”

Burnley, who have won eight and drawn four of their last 17 league matches, were beaten by City thanks to a Sergio Aguero goal awarded via goalline technology, with the striker ruled to have forced the ball over the line by 29.5mm.

“I think we pushed probably the best side in the country for a lot of the game,” Taylor said.

“It shows how far we’ve come that we came off the pitch disappointed not to have got anything out of the game.”