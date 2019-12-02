Burnley welcome back Westwood after ban for Man City clash

Ashley Westwood will return from suspension for Burnley’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Westwood missed Saturday’s home defeat to Crystal Palace after picking up a fifth booking of the season, but returns to a midfield in which Danny Drinkwater is pushing for a start.

Charlie Taylor is an injury doubt after being forced off against Palace while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is not yet fit after a hamstring problem.

City will make one enforced change with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suspended after accumulating five bookings this season.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero (thigh) and left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee) are not yet ready to return.

Winger Leroy Sane and centre-back Aymeric Laporte are both long-term absentees with knee injuries.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Cork, McNeil, Westwood, Brady, Hendrick, Drinkwater, Lennon, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Mendy, Angelino, Rodri, D Silva, B Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Mahrez, Doyle, Jesus.