Burnley’s new owners make two new additions to club board

New Burnley chairman Alan Pace has made two more additions to the Clarets’ board.

Dave Checketts, who has a background in basketball, and academic Professor Antonio Davila join Pace and his ALK Capital partners Mike Smith and Stuart Hunt along with former chairman Mike Garlick and John Banaszkiewicz.

Checketts, who will officially take up his seat in the summer, was formerly president of NBA side the New York Knicks and chief executive of Madison Square Garden.

Davila is a senior academic at the business school in Barcelona where Pace gained a master’s degree in international finance and has worked as a consultant to UEFA.

Pace said: “I am delighted to welcome Dave Checketts and Antonio Davila to the board at Burnley Football Club, as we establish a strong leadership team to accelerate Burnley’s growth and continue the club’s long-term financial stability.

“Having known both individuals for many years, I know the immense value and expertise they will bring to our organisation and the wider business of Premier League football. I look forward to welcoming them to Turf Moor.”