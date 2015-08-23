Bury v Leicester City: Flitcroft fumes at 'disgusting' fans ahead of cup clash

David Flitcroft will attempt to pull off a League Cup shock at the expense of Leicester City on Tuesday just three days after being involved in a confrontation with Bury supporters following a 3-3 draw at Crewe in League One.

Flitcroft guided Bury to automatic promotion in his first full season in charge, but he endured the wrath of three fans of the Lancashire club at Gresty Road on Saturday after his side failed to secure their first league win of the season.

Bury have drawn three of their first four games back in the third tier and Flitcroft was incensed by the reaction by a very small minority of travelling supporters at the weekend as he prepares to face a Leicester side who have made an impressive start in the Premier League under Claudio Ranieri.

"I don't agree with it. I am going over there to speak to the fans to say 'listen, we will get this right'." Flitcroft is quoted as saying in the Bury Times.

"But when you are getting that tirade of abuse, I can only thank the other fans, they are the real fans for me, the ones who picked me up after that.

"We try to get things right in 95 minutes and sometimes we don't. But I think the expectation of what Bury can achieve at every single football ground is becoming a little bit unrealistic.

"I will get the goals conceded right, but for the work my staff and players and board and everyone puts in, we don't need that tirade of abuse.

"I am disgusted with the three fans it was today. I don't care how long they have been supporting this football club.

"I do 18 hours a day for this football club. The chairman probably does 20. My players, I ask them to sacrifice everything.

"There were 780 fans here that appreciate that and I can only thank them and respect them for that, but the three who have not represented Bury, I find them disgusting people."

Charismatic Italian Ranieri will have had anything but abuse from Leicester fans given the start the East Midlands club have made since he replaced Nigel Pearson.

Leicester were unable to make it three wins out of three against Tottenham on Saturday, but secured a point courtesy of a fine finish from in-form winger Riyad Mahrez.

But whether Mahrez, who has scored four goals in Leicester's first three top flight matches, plays any part at Gigg Lane is yet to be seen with Ranieri expected to make full use of his squad in the second round tie.