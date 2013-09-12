Business as usual at Barca, says Messi

Martino took over at the Camp Nou in July after former boss Tito Vilanova stepped down due to ill health.

However, despite the change in leadership, Barcelona have picked up where they left off last season in La Liga by beginning their title defence with three consecutive victories.



And Messi - who has scored five goals in two league appearances so far in 2013-14 - has revealed that there has been no major upheaval at the club as Martino is opting for evolution, rather than revolution.

"Our adaptation with the new coach has been very quick. We try to do what he's asking - play football the way we always did," the Argentinian told UEFA.com.

"Of course, he's a new coach with new ideas, but our mentality is the same as ever: start in the best possible way to be able to win all the trophies we're playing for."

Although Messi is still just 26 years old, he has already lifted six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies in his glittering career.

However, the forward has insisted that his and Barcelona's desire to win burns as brightly as ever - especially after they were humbled 7-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of last season's Champions League.

"We always want to achieve more. Winning the league was very important because of what it signified - winning it back after Real Madrid had won it last year," Messi explained.

"There's also a bitter taste after what happened in the semi-final (of the Champions League) against Bayern Munich, where there was a big gap between the two teams - we didn't go into it in our best shape. But that's the past and we have to look forward."