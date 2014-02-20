Busquets brands beaten Man City 'losers'

City manager Manuel Pellegrini accused the Swedish official of favouring Barcelona after the Catalan club secured a 2-0 win in the first leg of the sides' UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

Eriksson sent Martin Demichelis off early in the second half and awarded a penalty for a challenge on Lionel Messi when the initial contact appeared to have been made outside the area.

Pellegrini claimed the Swede did not have control of the game and sided with Spanish champions to redeem himself after failing to award them a penalty in a game against Milan at the same stage of the competition last year.

FIFA are investigating the Chilean's post-match comments and the Barca midfielder had his say on Thursday, accusing City of sour grapes following their reaction to the defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

He said at a press conference: "Well I think that we have been winning everything without any difficulties until not long ago.

"I think that the referees make mistakes frequently. Sometimes those mistakes are good for you and other times are bad.

"They give more importance to an error on our behalf, in any game or any result. That happened a few days ago against Manchester City.

"You have to leave the referees do their job. Sometimes their mistakes will be on your behalf and some others not.

"The excuses when you lose are for losers. Is better (to) forget and focus on the next match."

The two sides lock horns in the second leg at Camp Nou on March 12.