Busquets a doubt for Spain World Cup qualifier

The 25-year-old picked up a knock after an accidental collision with Javier Mascherano during Barca's 3-2 win over Valencia on Sunday.

Busquets received treatment during the game, but managed to play the full 90 minutes at the Estadio Mestalla.

Camp Nou officials confirmed THAT they will seek talks with the Spanish football authorities to determine Busquets' availability for the world and European champions' upcoming fixtures - a qualifier with Finland and friendly against Chile.

A club statement read: "The injury to Sergio Busquets' right thigh was confirmed by club doctors today (Monday).

"The club's medical services confirmed the injury and have contacted the Spanish Federation's doctors so that they can check his availability for the upcoming internationals."

Busquets has made 59 appearances for his country without scoring, and has featured in four of Barca's five fixtures so far this season.